Crash leads to stolen vehicle investigation

Police are seeking any information about a break-in at a car dealership Tuesday night that culminated with a car crash after several vehicles were stolen.

Delaware Police Capt. Adam Moore reported Wednesday that at approximately 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, an officer with the Delaware Police Department was traveling southbound on U.S. Route 23 when he saw a stop sign violation at the intersection of U.S. 23 and Hull Drive. Moore said the officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle did not comply and fled.

Police said that after a brief pursuit, the vehicle crashed in the parking lot of the Wendy’s restaurant on Columbus Pike at which point the driver left the car and escaped on foot.

Moore said officers investigated the vehicle and learned it was taken from the Chesrown Chevrolet Buick GMC dealership located at 1701 Columbus Pike in Delaware. During the investigation, officers discovered two additional vehicles were missing from the car lot.

In addition to recovering the stolen vehicle that was ditched during the pursuit, Moore said another stolen vehicle was located in Columbus by the Columbus Division of Police.

The investigation remains ongoing, Moore added.

Anyone who may have been in the area and observed something suspicious is encouraged to call the DPD’s tip line at 740-203-1121 or send an email to policetipline@delawareohio.net.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

