DPHD: Death toll from virus stands at 30

The Delaware Public Health District has reported a 30th death in Delaware County from COVID-19 (the coronavirus), as well as a new record in active cases.

“We’re saddened to release that another death has been reported to us,” the DPHD posted Wednesday afternoon on Facebook. “We send our heartfelt condolences to the family during this difficult time.”

The health district said there are 942 active cases, up 42 since Monday. There are 4,623 total cases (4,065 confirmed and 558 probable), which is up nearly 200 since Monday.

Active cases are defined as people currently infected with the novel coronavirus, a combination of confirmed cases (lab-tested positive results) and probable cases (exhibiting symptoms that include chills, cough, fever, muscle pain, the new loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, and sore throat).

The health district states 3,651 people have recovered (released from isolation) and 7,880 more have completed quarantine. However, 1,952 people are currently quarantined, 13 people are currently hospitalized, and 58 people have been hospitalized from COVID-19 in Delaware County since the pandemic began.

The DPHD announced it will not provide numbers today like it normally does on Fridays.

The Ohio Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard on Wednesday showed 5,725 cases of coronavirus in Delaware County, up more than 300 since Monday. There were 129 hospitalizations and 37 deaths due to COVID-19. Of Ohio’s 88 counties, Delaware has the 14th-most cases. The DGHD states the discrepancies in totals between it and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin, and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

According to the ODH, neighboring Franklin County has reported the most cases with 51,161. Second-most in cases, Cuyahoga County has the most hospitalizations (3,182) and deaths (743). Hamilton County now has more than 30,000 reported cases, third-most; and Montgomery is up to more than 20,000. Every county in the state has reported more than 200 cases and at least one death due to the coronavirus.

The Ohio COVID-19 statewide totals are 382,743 cases of coronavirus as of Wednesday afternoon, up nearly 31,000 since Monday. There have been 25,486 hospitalizations, up a thousand since Monday. The death total in Ohio is 6,274. There are 242,146 people who are presumed to have recovered.

Globally, confirmed cases of COVID-19 has now exceeded 60.1 million, up more than a million since Monday, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center. There have been more than 1.4 million deaths from the pandemic worldwide. The United States has the most confirmed cases (12.6 million) and deaths (260,869) from COVID-19.

For more information on the pandemic, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus, or www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019. The DGHD’s 24/7 emergency line is 740-815-6518, and the ODH call center is 1-833-4ASK-ODH.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

