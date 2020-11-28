Building, roadwork abounds in Berkshire Township

BERKSHIRE TOWNSHIP — Motorists driving along routes 36 and 37 to and from the outlet mall or the interstate may have noticed a development going up behind the recently-opened Chipotle.

Fourwinds Place is an 256-unit extended-stay hotel with balconies, separate garages, a pool and exercise room, meeting space and access to a computer, fax and printer. Instead of a retention pond, there will be stormwater drainage and filtration underneath the property. Neighbors of Fourwinds Place include Northgate Church, Sunbelt Rental and Bob Evans.

Under Ohio law, an extended-stay hotel has short-term leases of at least 30 days. Those who use an extended-stay are often business people on a temporary assignment, or a family temporarily displaced while relocating or renovating. The Berkshire Township Zoning Commission unanimously approved the plans a year ago.

Also in the township, at the Oct. 26 board of trustees meeting, Doug Riedel from the Delaware County Engineer’s Office told trustees a guard rail is not warranted on Domigan Road, but they will continue to inspect the culvert structure.

Trustee Mike Dattilo said there is a need for pavement repairs on the south portion of Joe Walker Road. The engineer’s office estimates the repairs would cost $37,200, split evenly between the township and the Village of Galena.

Trustees approved several purchases at its Oct. 15 meeting. A Freightliner truck with snow plow and salt spreader was bought from Fyda for $124,900. A new two-way radio for the snow removal vehicles was bought at a cost of $1,267.90. Concrete blocks for the road department were bought from Buckeye Ready Mix for $10,110.

It was mentioned that the BST&G Fire District is looking into placing a levy on the ballot next spring. A resident asked what the trustees’ position was, and “the board stated that they are not in favor of the levy,” the minutes read.

Trustee Rod Myers said a resident had asked if they could rent the township hall for Christmas. The hall has been closed for rentals due to the coronavirus pandemic, and “the board was in agreement that it would not be permitted due to the continued public health orders.”

According to the township’s website, zoning commission meetings are held the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. The Berkshire Township Board of Zoning Appeals meetings are held as needed, typically the third Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. Both meetings are held at the Berkshire Township Hall, 1454 Rome Corners Road, Galena.

