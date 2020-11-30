Active cases of COVID-19 skyrocket

The number of active cases of COVID-19 (the coronavirus) is now at a record 1,343, the Delaware Public Health District announced Monday.

In comparison, there were 942 active cases on Nov. 25, less than a week ago. The DPHD didn’t provide any data last Friday, but is now back to normal business hours.

Active cases are defined as people currently infected with the novel coronavirus, a combination of confirmed cases (lab-tested positive results) and probable cases (exhibiting symptoms that include chills, cough, fever, muscle pain, the new loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, and sore throat).

There are 5,463 total cases in the county, which is up more than 800 from Wednesday. The total cases consist of 4,799 confirmed cases and 664 probable cases. There are 8,766 people in Delaware County who have completed isolation; 2,100 people currently in quarantine; 4,090 people are considered recovered or have been released from isolation; with 61 people being hospitalized; and 16 people currently hospitalized.

According to the health district, 30 people have died from the coronavirus since reporting on the pandemic began in March.

The Ohio Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard said, “Today’s data is incomplete. Because of unprecedented volume, thousands of reports are pending review. Please bear with us as we work through this surge in testing.”

The ODH said Monday that Delaware County has 6,271 cases of coronavirus, up from 5,725 on Nov. 25. There were 130 hospitalizations and 37 deaths due to COVID-19. Of Ohio’s 88 counties, Delaware has the 14th-most cases.

The DPHD states the discrepancies in totals between it and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin, and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

According to the ODH, neighboring Franklin County has reported the most cases in the state with 54,467, up more than 3,000 since Wednesday. Cuyahoga County, second-most in cases, has the most hospitalizations (3,288) and deaths (746) in the state. Hamilton County now has more than 33,000 reported cases, third-most; and Montgomery is up to more than 22,000. Every county in the state has reported more than 200 cases and at least two deaths due to the coronavirus.

The Ohio COVID-19 statewide totals are 421,063 as of Monday afternoon, up nearly 40,000 since Nov. 25. There have been 26,864 hospitalizations, up more than a thousand since Wednesday. There have been 6,429 Ohioans who have died from the infectious disease. There are 271,326 people statewide presumed to have recovered, nearly 30,000 since Nov. 25.

Globally, confirmed cases of COVID-19 has now exceeded 63 million, up nearly 3 million since Nov. 25, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center. There have been more than 1.4 million deaths from the pandemic worldwide. The United States has the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the world at 13.4 million, up from 12.6 million Wednesday. There have been 267,306 Americans who have lost their lives due to the pandemic.

For more information on the pandemic, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus, or www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019. The DGHD’s 24/7 emergency line is 740-815-6518, and the ODH call center is 1-833-4ASK-ODH.

By Gary Budzak

