Gormley looking forward to second term as judge

Delaware County Common Pleas Court Judge David M. Gormley, who was elected to another term in the court on Nov. 3, said he’s looking forward to continuing in the role and improving the court.

Gormley ran unopposed in the general election and will serve his second six-year term as judge. Prior to being elected to his current position back in 2014, Gormley presided over the Delaware Municipal Court for seven years.

“As someone who has experienced three contested elections, including one that I lost, I must say that my 2020 opportunity to run unopposed made the year a much less stressful one than some past election years of mine,” he said. “I am delighted at the prospect of continuing in the years ahead to hear and decide the variety of interesting civil and criminal cases that land on my desk every day.”

Gormley said in his last term, he oversaw the 2017 move from the county’s old courthouse to the new justice complex, and he also hired the court’s first administrative director.

“This year, we have (like the other courts in our county) kept the wheels of justice moving despite the many challenges posed by the coronavirus,” Gormley said in an email Friday. “Thanks to the many good citizens of our county who have been willing to serve as jurors even in the midst of a global pandemic, I have held 15 jury trials so far in 2020. With the help of a small and dedicated staff, I continue to hear and resolve hundreds of cases every year involving the most serious crimes committed in the county and a wide variety of civil issues, including real-estate matters, personal-injury cases, business disputes, professional-malpractice cases, workers’-compensation cases, and others.”

Looking ahead, Gormley said he’d like to uphold the court’s reputation and continue to be innovative.

“During my next six-year term, I hope that the court will continue to be a trusted place where legal disputes are resolved efficiently and fairly,” he said. “New technologies will no doubt allow us in the years ahead to boost access to our services and make them more convenient to our users. I hope that those who interact with my court see it as a place of integrity and respect that is dedicated to equal justice under law for all persons.”

Gormley added he hopes to improve professionally and personally in his next term in addition to the innovations at the court.

“I’ve now served as a judge for 13 years. The job is not easy, and each year teaches me that I have much more to learn,” Gormley said. “My goal every year is to be a better judge and a better person than I was the year before. Oscar Wilde said, ‘With age comes wisdom, but sometimes age comes alone.’ I keep hoping that the two stick together as my years of public service add up.”

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

