Liberty Twp. Fire Dept. holding Toy Drive Saturday

POWELL — The Liberty Township Fire Department and the city of Powell will have a number of holiday-themed events taking place this weekend.

For starters, there will be a “Drive Thru Holiday Toy Drive” from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Liberty Township Fire Station 322, 10150 Sawmill Parkway. The toys must be new and unwrapped. The toys will be delivered to People In Need Inc. of Delaware County.

For those individuals unable to get to the fire station on Saturday, toys will be collected at both fire stations until Dec. 24. The other station is at 7761 N. Liberty Road.

“The collected toys will be distributed to residents of Delaware County by People In Need of Delaware County through their Holiday Clearinghouse Program,” states the fire department’s website.

Powell recently announced holiday events adjusted in these times of pandemic.

“We’re spreading cheer through neighborhoods with our first-ever Santa Porch Parade, virtual Tree Lighting Ceremony, free holiday experience packs, and more for this year’s Holidays in Powell on Saturday, Dec. 5,” the city said on its Facebook page on Nov. 25.

At 3 p.m. will be the city’s first “Santa Porch Parade” through Powell’s neighborhoods. Santa, Mrs. Claus, and elves will be assisted by the fire department, Powell Police Department and the City of Powell Public Service Department. This event will conclude with the annual tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. in Village Green Park, 47 Hall St. It will be streamed live on Powell’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/cityofpowell). The Central Ohio Symphony’s Brass Quintet and the Fred Astaire Dance Studios — Powell will then present a prerecorded holiday-themed concert immediately following the tree lighting.

In addition, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department is offering a holiday-themed activity pack. To register, visit https://recreation.cityofpowell.us/CourseActivities.aspx.

For those who may be putting up their holiday displays, the fire department offered some safety tips, courtesy of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (www.cpsc.gov). They include making sure live trees get enough water, checking to see if holiday lights have a testing lab mark and no visible damage, and making sure lit candles are in sight and away from anything flammable.

“The winter holiday season is a prime time for residential fires caused by the increase in the energy used to power lighting displays and Christmas trees,” the fire department posted on Facebook Nov. 27.

By Gary Budzak

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

