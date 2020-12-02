MSD making most of 2020

With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, the Christmas season is in full swing. While the ongoing pandemic is sure to alter the ways in which the city experiences the holiday, Main Street Delaware is doing its best to ensure the show goes on, at least partially, with several festivities planned during December as part of “Home for the Holidays 2020.”

To kick off the month, Main Street Delaware’s First Friday event on Dec. 4 will feature the unveiling of storefront window displays. Residents are encouraged to visit downtown from 6-9 p.m. to enjoy the displays while shopping and dining at the various establishments.

Also beginning on Dec. 4 will be the “Dash for Dasher” scavenger hunt, which will run through Dec. 24. Residents can explore downtown to help Santa find his lost reindeer by visiting www.mainstreetdelaware.com/event/home-for-the-holidays for further instructions on how to participate.

Throughout the month, Santa will be in Delaware to accept wish lists and pose for photos with children. Beginning Friday, Dec. 4, Santa will be at Main Street Delaware’s new Welcome Center, located at 20 E. William St., each weekend leading up to Christmas. Every Friday, Santa will meet and greet the community from 6-8 p.m. On Saturday, he will be available from 1-3 p.m.

Kathy Brady, of For His Glory photography, will be taking photos by reservation, with prints available to purchase. To reserve a photo time, sign up via the registration link at www.mainstreetdelaware.com/event/home-for-the-holidays.

A “Holiday Shop Hop” is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 6, on Main Street Delaware’s Facebook page. A live stream on the page will have exclusive deals from various downtown establishments, and participants are encouraged to have their phones ready to cash in on the deals.

Caroline Pusateri, program coordinator at Main Street Delaware, said the idea for the shop hop came from one of Main Street Delaware’s board members, who wanted to mimic QVC’s shows where stores would be featured with a limited amount of product at a special price that people can claim by calling in or going online.

“It is a way for people to support small businesses even if they don’t feel comfortable coming out and shopping,” Pusateri said. “They can go online or call in and claim their deal. We also have a page on our website with links to all the downtown retail stores and websites so people can shop online that way as well. And that’s ongoing so people can utilize that page any time.”

The shop hop will get underway beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday and can be accessed by visiting www.facebook.com/MainStreetDelaware.

Main Street Delaware Executive Director Susie Bibler said planning for the Christmas events began in January, and it was a “challenge” to come up with “safe and fun” things for families to do this year. Conversations between Main Street Delaware, city officials, and the Delaware Public Health District were held two months ago, Bibler said, in order to begin nailing down tentative plans for a festive, but safe December. Plans for the annual tree lighting and parade were nixed as a result of those conversations due to the large crowds they attract.

“Everyone needs to take time to celebrate the season and safely connect with family and friends this year,” Bibler added. “We invite you to make downtown Delaware part of your holiday festivities as you enjoy the decorations, shop the unique stores, and enjoy the many restaurants and coffee shops.”

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/12/web1_Main-Street-Delaware.jpg Pictured is the city of Delaware’s Christmas tree located at the corner of S. Sandusky and E. William streets in downtown Delaware. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/12/web1_Christmas-Tree-Delaware.jpg Pictured is the city of Delaware’s Christmas tree located at the corner of S. Sandusky and E. William streets in downtown Delaware. Joshua Keeran | The Gazette

Holiday-themedevents planned

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.