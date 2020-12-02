BV Food Pantry seeks donations

ASHLEY — The Buckeye Valley Food Pantry has continued to serve meals throughout the pandemic and is asking for extra donations as the Christmas holiday approaches.

Pantry Director Amy Love said the pantry, which is located at 101 E. High St. in Ashley, has continued to provide food and supplies to families since the pandemic began.

“We are doing well,” Love said. “We have great community support from local businesses and community members. We are fortunate that we have continued to receive monetary and food donations since March. The Delaware County Foundation and the United Way of Delaware County have also been very generous.”

Love added that last week, the pantry received and distributed 100 Thanksgiving meals provided by the Byron Saunders Foundation.

She said since the pandemic began, the pantry has helped almost 900 people.

“The pantry has served 889 people from March through November,” Love said. “This summer, June through August, we served 285 families and 636 children with weekly meals. We continue to provide milk, bread, eggs, cereal, and meat to an average of 15 families a week, and we plan to continue this through the end of the year.”

Love added the amount of people served at the pantry has actually been lower this year because a key population of clients have been too afraid to come to the pantry.

“During the same period in 2019 the pantry served 1,291 people,” she said. “We serve a large population of individuals over 65, and due to COVID-19, most of them have not returned to the pantry. We have tried to spread the word to people who need food assistance that they can have family members or neighbors pick up food for them.”

With Christmas less than a month away, Love said the pantry is always in need of items and is asking for the community’s help with gifts that can be donated to children during the holidays.

“Canned foods, paper goods, and personal care items are items we need year-round,” Love said. “During the holiday season, we ask for donations of toys and books for children ages 0-18. We appreciate donations of any kind!”

More information about the pantry can be found at buckeyevalleyfoodpantry.com, by emailing buckeyevalleyfp@gmail.com, or by calling 614-507-0426. The pantry is open on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/12/web1_BUCKEYE-VALLEY-LOGO.jpg https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/12/web1_Ashley.jpg

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

