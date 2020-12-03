DACC to hold virtual open house

The Delaware Area Career Center is planning a virtual open house event to show off the school and programs for prospective students.

Traditionally, students from area high schools tour the campus to learn about the programs offered by the career center, but this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the open house will be held virtually from 5:30-7 p.m. Dec. 10 at www.DelawareAreaCC.org/OpenHouse.

“For the safety of our staff, students, and the community, all of the events we would normally hold throughout the school year have either been postponed, cancelled, or moved to a virtual format,” said Alicia Mowry, the school’s public information officer. “We are excited to have this virtual platform where anyone can click through our hallways and enter individual rooms to watch videos, see curriculum highlights, and learn more about each program.”

Mowry added the open house video was created by working with OnScene Productions. The video also served as a learning opportunity for students.

“Our students were the main focus of the project, and Digital Design students who are studying video production were given the opportunity to follow along with the photographers and videographers as a way to learn from industry experts,” Mowry said.

Sophomore students from Delaware County, Westerville, and Worthington will participate in the tour as part of a class assignment. Mowry added the tour is available to other students and families.

“We invite students and families of all ages to take this opportunity to virtually visit the campus as a community resource and for career exploration,” she said.

The goal of the tour, Mowry said, is to get students thinking about their career possibilities.

“We hope that students feel empowered to learn more about themselves and their career interests,” she said. “The purpose of this virtual tour is to help students of all ages connect the goals they have for themselves with the courses and resources DACC has to offer. We also hope that younger students can use this opportunity to build excitement about their future and what high school has to offer.”

Mowry added a virtual 360-degree tour of the campus is also available at www.DelawareAreaCC.org/VirtualTour.

Aaron Lees, a student in the Delaware Area Career Center’s Exercise Science program, does a leg workout. The program will be one of the many programs that prospective students can learn about during the DACC’s Virtual Open House event on Dec. 10. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/12/web1_ExerciseScienceActionShot1.jpg Aaron Lees, a student in the Delaware Area Career Center’s Exercise Science program, does a leg workout. The program will be one of the many programs that prospective students can learn about during the DACC’s Virtual Open House event on Dec. 10. Alicia Mowry | Delaware Area Career Center DACC Exercise Science student Quinton Forgrave does a workout last month in the program’s lab at the DACC’s Consolidated Campus. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/12/web1_ExerciseScienceActionShot2.jpg DACC Exercise Science student Quinton Forgrave does a workout last month in the program’s lab at the DACC’s Consolidated Campus. Alicia Mowry | Delaware Area Career Center

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.Reach

