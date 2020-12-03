Update on US 42 closure

U.S. Route 42 is now expected to remain closed until the end of December due to wet weather last month.

The road closed unexpectedly in late May between the city of Delaware and Horseshoe Road due to a sinkhole that developed as a result of heavy rain. Following the emergency closure, ODOT began designing a project to replace the culvert under U.S. 42 and repair the road.

The proximity of this culvert to an existing dam complicated the project’s design, and a large retaining wall had to be added to avoid disrupting the Olentangy River.

The detour is SR 37 to U.S. 23 to SR 229 or reverse.

Pictured is a look at the work taking place on U.S. Route 42 in Delaware. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/12/web1_Route-42-second.jpg Pictured is a look at the work taking place on U.S. Route 42 in Delaware. Courtesy photo

Submitted story

Information for this story was provided by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Information for this story was provided by the Ohio Department of Transportation.