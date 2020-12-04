DCFA, Morrow County enter into agreement

The Delaware County Finance Authority will assist Morrow County with future development projects after the Morrow County Commissioners recently approved an intergovernmental agreement.

Under the terms of the agreement, Morrow County will not be obligated to provide financial support for the services provided by the Delaware County Finance Authority. The Finance Authority will be compensated through development projects in Morrow County.

“This agreement is a win-win-win for Delaware County, Morrow County and the Delaware County Finance Authority,” said Bill Bishop, chairman of the Finance Authority. “I tip my hat to the Morrow County Commissioners for their foresight in passing this agreement. Development is coming to Morrow County and this will enable the Delaware County Finance Authority to offer its professional support. This will enhance Morrow County’s ability to attract and meet the needs of quality developments, while making sure that Morrow County is positioned to maximize the benefits development will bring to the community.”

Bishop said projects with a regional scope, such as the Dollar Tree Distribution Center on Ohio Rt. 61 in Marengo, enhance the region in a multitude of ways, including employment opportunities for individuals, better access to goods and increased private investment to help develop public infrastructure.

The Delaware County Finance Authority (DCFA) is a political subdivision created by the Delaware County Commissioners to assist in economic development and job creation in Delaware County. The DCFA offers numerous incentive programs and has the ability to issue tax-exempt and taxable bonds for business, developer, non-profit

and governmental projects. The DCFA works in partnership with traditional lending institutions and its public partners to provide the most advantageous financing for your projects that benefit the community.

