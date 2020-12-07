DPHD: Active cases up more than 200 since Friday

Active cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Delaware County are now at 1,223, the Delaware Public Health District reported Monday, up from 1,008 on Friday.

There are 6,668 total cases of COVID-19 in the county, up more than 600 since Friday. The total cases consist of 5,727 confirmed cases (lab-tested positive results) and 941 probable cases (exhibiting symptoms that include chills, cough, fever, muscle pain, the new loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, and sore throat).

Since the DPHD began reporting on the global pandemic in March, 37 people in Delaware County have died from the infectious disease. There have been 142 total hospitalizations, with 25 people currently hospitalized.

On a positive note, there are now 10,579 people who completed isolation/quarantine; 5,408 recovered cases (those released from isolation); and 1,863 currently in isolation/quarantine.

The health district reported the Sunbury office may reopen on or around Dec. 15. “This closing is due to staffing needs for our COVID response,” the district said in a Facebook post on Dec. 4.

The Ohio Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard said its data was incomplete, but it listed Delaware County with 7,229 cases of coronavirus, up more than 400 since Friday. It said there were 134 hospitalizations and 41 deaths. The DPHD states the discrepancies in totals between it and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin, and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

Of Ohio’s 88 counties, Delaware had the 15th-most cases. Neighboring Franklin County now has nearly 61,000 cases, while Cuyahoga had the most hospitalizations and deaths. Every county in the state is reporting more than 300 cases and at least two deaths due to the infectious disease.

The Ohio COVID-19 statewide totals are 484,297 cases as of Monday afternoon, compared to 456,963 on Friday. There have been 29,569 hospitalizations, and more 7,000 Ohioans dead from the coronavirus. Fortunately, 327,078 Ohioans are presumed to have recovered, up more than 21,000 since Friday.

The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center posted Monday afternoon there were 67.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, up 1.8 million since Monday. Globally, there have been 1.5 million people who have died from the pandemic. The United States has the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the world at 14.8 million and has suffered the most deaths at 282,797.

For more information on the pandemic, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus, or www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019. The DGHD’s 24/7 emergency line is 740-815-6518, and the ODH call center is 1-833-4ASK-ODH.

