BV Key Club helps out community

The Buckeye Valley High School Key Club held a Community Shred Day Nov. 21 on the high school campus to provide the community the opportunity to securely dispose of sensitive documents.

Allshred Services provided a vehicle equipped with onsite secure shredding, and other event sponsors included Snyder Funeral Homes and the Kiwanis Club of Delaware County.

BVHS Key Club members planned the event and organized volunteer manpower to add to its success. The Key Club is a Kiwanis Student Leadership Program aimed at developing leadership skills and community service at the high school level. The Key Club selected Habitat for Humanity to benefit from the event and was able to contribute $750 to support affordable housing in Delaware County from freewill donations.

Pictured, left to right, are Kiwanis members Doyle Webb and Jack Hilborn, Clay Snyder (Snyder Funeral Homes), Ed Schlote (Kiwains), and Key Club members Cole Stojkov, Gavin Froelich and Emma Ralph. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/12/web1_Shred-Day.jpeg Pictured, left to right, are Kiwanis members Doyle Webb and Jack Hilborn, Clay Snyder (Snyder Funeral Homes), Ed Schlote (Kiwains), and Key Club members Cole Stojkov, Gavin Froelich and Emma Ralph. Courtesy photo