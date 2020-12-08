Sunbury residents helping during holidays

SUNBURY — As the coronavirus pandemic surges seemingly all around the country, things may seem hopeless. However, there are examples of village residents stepping up to help others, especially now during the holidays when many need a hand the most.

In a suggestion made on the Facebook group “What’s Happening in Sunbury,” Julie Marie Chester noted the residents of The Inn at Walnut Trail, an assisted living facility, had to quarantine to their rooms due to COVID-19 during Thanksgiving. She spoke to a Walnut Inn representative about “some items that can be dropped off in the vestibule … to show these members of our community that they are not forgotten or alone.”

Items included Christmas cards, individually-wrapped candies, chocolates, cookies, bags of chips, packs of gum, jigsaw puzzles, decks of cards, craft kits, wreaths, adult coloring books and pencils, crossword and word-find books, nail polish and files, magazines, stuffed animals, fleece or fuzzy blankets, holiday decorations, mini-Christmas trees, clothing items such as socks and shirts, and soap pumps.

While these suggestions were made to spread joy and hope with Big Walnut-area residents in mind, obviously, they can apply to the residents in any assisted living facility in Delaware County or elsewhere.

Another way to help is to shop for families you don’t know through a church or non-profit organization. This shopping can be done either online or in person, depending on one’s health. For example, the Sunbury United Methodist Church has families on its Holiday Wish-List.

“Bring joy and blessings to Sunbury families by helping to put gifts under the Christmas tree,” the church states on its website. “You can sign up online to choose the gifts you’ll purchase. Please bring unwrapped gifts to the church by Dec. 14. Remember to label the gift with the Family # and Child # for whom the gift was purchased. Also include gift receipts if you have them! We also seek volunteers to sort and pack on Dec. 16. You can sign up for that on the same link. Let’s engage in sharing the joy of the season!”

The church is located at 100 W. Cherry St. (across from The Inn at Walnut Trail). The church has currently suspended indoor worship but offers online worship services.

In another matter, the Sunbury branch office of the Delaware Public Health District is closed until further notice.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

