Ohio Fallen Heroes Memorial victims remembered on radio

SUNBURY — The men and women who are represented at the Ohio Fallen Heroes Memorial are also being remembered on a local radio program.

WNKO in Newark, also known as KOOL 101.7 FM, is airing “Ohio’s Fallen Heroes Moment” Sunday mornings at 8:50 a.m. A biography and profile pays respect to an Ohio serviceman or servicewoman of any branch of the armed services who died fighting in the War on Terrorism or is missing in action since Sept. 11, 2001. The program also airs on Buckeye Country 107.7 FM.

The radio show keeps the memory of these heroes alive during a time when it is harder to get out to visit the memorial. In years past, motorcyclists paid tribute in a stirring event, and Gold Star Families held a vigil. Naturally, there are no events currently slated during the pandemic.

Local realtor Nicole Harrison held an event last week to raise donations for the memorial. She said donations can be mailed to: The Ohio Fallen Heroes Memorial, c/o The Harrison Co., 43 E. Home St., Westerville OH 43081.

“Once I receive all the donations, I’ll announce how much we’ve raised and I’ll match it!” she posted on Facebook Dec. 4.

Also last week, the Firehouse Tavern in Sunbury offered a promotion to “Crown a Soldier!” The purple bag used to hold Crown Royal whisky is also serving as a stocking stuffer. Fill them with soldiers’ most-requested items and return the bags to the tavern by Dec. 13, so they can get them by Christmas. A person who fills a bag will get there name entered to win Firehouse gift card in a drawing.

Finally, the OFHM said the public can support the memorial with their Kroger Plus Card. Using either the store’s website or app, shoppers can choose the organization under the community awards link, “and a portion of all of your shopping trips go directly to us. We thank you for your support!”

The OHFM is located at 79 1/2 W. Cherry St., across from the village’s main cemetery and the Community Library. The OHFM said Sunbury was chosen as the site since it “is within 10 miles of the geographical center of Ohio and very accessible to all. Sunbury officials were approached about the project, the land was then designated by the Village of Sunbury in 2005.”

It was designed by local architect George Parker who donated his services. The OFHM committee is a nonprofit, all-volunteer group that meets at the nearby Sunbury United Methodist Church.

For more information, please visit Fallen Heroes » Ohio Fallen Heroes Memorial.

