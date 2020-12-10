Harrison re-elected Ohio Farm Bureau trustee

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Katherine Harrison, of Canal Winchester, was re-elected District 11 trustee of the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation. This is her fourth, three-year term.

As a trustee, she will help govern the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation and represent members from Delaware, Franklin, Madison and Union counties. Her election took place during the 102nd annual meeting of Ohio Farm Bureau, the state’s largest general farm organization.

Harrison is the owner of Harrison Farm, where she raises sheep, goats and chickens. Harrison Farm provides agritourism opportunities for visitors from the metropolitan area, offers educational internships for students, and serves as a farm incubator for young agriculturalists.

A 19-year member of the Franklin County Farm Bureau, Harrison has been a past president and is active in its public policy work. She is a graduate of Ohio Farm Bureau’s AgriPOWER leadership development program and was a McCloy Fellow. Harrison received a bachelor’s degree in history and world religions from the University of Richmond.

Submitted by the Ohio Farm Bureau.

