Gnagy to lead new Olentangy elementary

As work continues on the Olentangy Local School District (OLSD)’s 16th elementary school, staffing for the new building is beginning to take shape with the hiring of the school’s first-ever principal. On Tuesday, OLSD announced Greta Gnagy has accepted the position, and approval of the hiring is expected from the Olentangy Local Schools Board of Education today.

If approved during tonight’s meeting, Gnagy will transition into the role beginning sometime next month.

“I am beyond excited for this amazing opportunity,” Gnagy said following her acceptance of the position. “We are going to build a culture embedded with optimism, pride, and a sense of belonging for these students.”

With more than 20 years already spent in education, Gnagy brings a wealth of experience to the position as a coach, teacher and mentor. She will also have plenty of familiarity with the district to draw from, having joined the district in 2003. Currently, Gnagy serves as the assistant principal at Olentangy Orange Middle School.

“As we grow, we are fortunate to have incredibly talented leadership within our district to open our new schools in the Olentangy way,” said Superintendent Mark Raiff in a press release. “We know that this elementary school will be a place our young students will flourish with Greta’s positive energy and extensive experience here in Olentangy.”

The new elementary, which has yet to be named, is scheduled to be ready for the 2021-22 school year. Construction of the building was made possible by the approval from district residents of a levy package in the spring, which passed by a comfortable margin.

Included in the ballot issue was an operating levy of 7.4 mills, a permanent improvement levy of 0.5 mills, and a 30-year, $134.7 million bond issue. The bond issue paved the way for the 16th elementary, as well as the construction of a second elementary and a new middle school down the line.

The location for the newest elementary school will be off of Peachblow Road, east of the railroad tracks in the Berlin Meadows subdivision that was approved for construction by Berlin Township in May. Construction of the building will resemble the other elementary buildings in the district, while also including six additional classrooms as the district looks to accommodate the continued growth in its communities.

Dillon Davis

