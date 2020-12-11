DPHD: COVID-19 death toll climbs to 45

A total of 45 deaths due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Delaware County. One death was reported Wednesday by the Delaware Public Health District, and seven more were reported Friday.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to each and every family during this very difficult time,” the health district posted on Facebook.

The deaths overshadow the news that the county is about to exceed 7,000 total cases of the infectious disease since reporting began in March. Friday afternoon’s COVID-19 numbers were 6,998 total cases (5,948 confirmed by testing and 1,050 probable from symptoms), with 5,905 people recovered and 1,048 active cases. There are 11,532 people who have completed isolation, 1,777 currently in isolation, 32 people currently hospitalized, and 151 total hospitalizations.

On Wednesday, there were 6,934 total cases (5,914 confirmed and 1,020 probable), 5,731 recovered and 1,165 active cases. To compare, on Monday, the DPHD reported there were 6,668 total cases (5,727 confirmed and 941 probable).

On Dec. 8, the DPHD said, “only 58 ICU beds out of 698 were available in our central Ohio region. Remember to wash your hands, wear your mask, and watch your distance from others, including staying home more if possible!”

The health district reported the Sunbury office may reopen on or around Dec. 15. “This closing is due to staffing needs for our COVID response,” the district said in a Facebook post Dec. 4.

On Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) rolled out the “Stay Safe Ohio Protocol” list, which reads as follows:

1. Stay at home.

2. Wear your mask.

3. Keep interactions short and stay apart.

4. Wash your hands.

5. Work from home.

6. Celebrate safe. Celebrate small.

7. Don’t eat or drink with anyone outside of your household.

8. Limit travel.

9. Keep weddings and funerals safe.

10. Enjoy safe holiday activities!

“As Delaware County remains at level red this week, we’re asking residents to remember these steps to help Ohio get through this critical time as best we can,” the DPHD said.

The Associated Press is reporting a statewide 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. overnight curfew will be extended until Jan. 2. In addition, “Ohio is set to receive its first supplies of vaccination” on Dec. 15.

The Ohio Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard said Friday that Delaware County had the 14th-most cases of Ohio’s 88 counties with 8,434. It said there were 142 hospitalizations and 49 deaths. The DPHD states the discrepancies in totals between it and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin, and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

In comparison, the ODH said neighboring Franklin County now has more than 67,000 cases, an increase of around 1,000 per day. Cuyahoga County, second-most in cases, leads in hospitalizations (3,820) and deaths (822).

This week, Ohio has exceeded half-a-million cases of coronavirus. As of Friday, there are 542,209 cases, 31,536 hospitalizations, 7,426 deaths and 370,932 presumed recoveries. Every county has reported more than 300 cases, at least 30 hospitalizations, and two deaths minimum.

The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center posted Friday afternoon there were 69.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, compared to 67.3 million on Monday. Globally, there have been 1.5 million people who have died from the pandemic. The United States has the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the world at 15.6 million (it was 14.8 million on Monday) and has suffered the most deaths at 293,341, up more than 10,000 since Monday.

For more information on the pandemic, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus, or www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019. The DGHD’s 24/7 emergency line is 740-815-6518, and the ODH call center is 1-833-4ASK-ODH.

