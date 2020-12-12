Benton tapped to lead advisory board

Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague announced Friday that Delaware County Commissioner Jeff Benton has been named chair of the treasurer’s newly-created Central Ohio Regional Advisory Board.

“Local leaders know their communities best,” said Sprague. “The formation of the regional advisory boards will allow us to better maintain open lines of communication about the issues impacting the Buckeye State. Through these conversations, we hope to identify the best ways the treasurer’s office can support all of Ohio’s communities, and we’re proud to have Commissioner Benton at the helm in our central region.”

The Central Ohio Regional Advisory Board is one of six standing boards that will assist the Ohio Treasurer’s office with policy development through regular dialog regarding the issues facing communities across Ohio. The board is composed of local government officials and other leaders from central Ohio, as well as personnel from the treasurer’s office.

In September 2015, Benton was appointed to fill an unexpired seat on the Delaware County Board of Commissioners and was elected to a full term in November 2016. Prior to serving as Delaware County commissioner, Benton spent 30 years working in the banking and finance industry.

The Central Ohio Regional Advisory Board covers Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Knox, Licking, Madison, Marion, Morrow, Perry, Pickaway and Union counties.

Submitted by Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague’s office.

