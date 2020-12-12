Artist talks continue at OWU

Ohio Wesleyan University’s Richard M. Ross Art Museum is continuing its “In the Studio” series of Facebook Live events with artist talks on Dec. 13 and Jan. 17. The free talks will be accessible on the museum’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RossArtMuseum.

• 2 p.m. Dec. 13 – Johnny Coleman. An interdisciplinary artist and educator, Coleman is a professor of Studio Art and Africana Studies at Oberlin College. He describes his sculptural work and sound installations as “intentional gestures in homage and prayer.”

Coleman states, “My work is centered upon themes of the crossroads: a focal point/threshold of challenge and transformation. For the last 30 years, I have been composing spaces activated as prayers: requests for guidance, conscious statements of intent, and thanksgiving.”

He earned his Master of Fine Arts Degree from the University of California at San Diego. Learn more at www.peasandricepress.com. (This event is rescheduled from Nov. 22.)

• 2 p.m. Jan. 17 – Andrew Wilson. A 2013 Ohio Wesleyan graduate, Wilson will spend a semester as OWU’s Artist in Residence in spring 2021. He is a multimedia artist “working in the intersections of ritual and funerary rights honoring the deceased, the ways objects accumulate spirit particles, and how these collide to open portals to different dimensions.” Wilson’s work has been described as “at once beautiful with an attention to craftsmanship and repulsing in its graphic subject matter.” At OWU, Wilson concentrated his fine arts studies on jewelry and metalwork.

He earned his Master of Fine Arts Degree from the University of California, Berkeley. Learn more at www.aiwart.com. (This event is rescheduled from Dec. 13.)

Museum Director Erin Fletcher said the Facebook Live programming is “part of our effort to ensure that conversations around race and equity are a part of our work at the museum.”

During the academic year, the Ross Art Museum is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors are required to wear masks.

The museum is handicap-accessible and admission is always free. It currently is closed and scheduled to reopen for in-person visits on Feb. 3.

For more information, call (740) 368-3606, or visit www.owu.edu/ross or www.facebook.com/RossArtMuseum.

