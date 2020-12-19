Development proposed for US 23 corridor

LEWIS CENTER — The Orange Township Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, regarding the Route 23 Corridor Overlay District.

The Schottenstein Real Estate Group is requesting a final development plan at 6871 Columbus Pike.

“The development proposed includes town homes and multi-family residential units to be known as the Orange Grand Estates at Slate Ridge,” states the announcement on the township’s Facebook page, which was also published in The Gazette.

The parcels, which total 154 acres, are zoned Planned Elderly Residential District and Planned Commercial and Office District.

The hearing will be held virtually on Orange Township’s YouTube channel, and the public may submit questions and comments. The trustees shall render a decision on the plan within 30 days after the hearing.

Last month, trustees approved a zoning resolution to create the Route 23 Corridor Overlay District (RCOD). The overlay is meant “to further the purpose of promoting the general welfare, encouraging the efficient use of land and resources, promoting public and utility services, and encouraging innovation in the planning and building of appropriate types of retail, office and commercial development. The overlay encourages flexibility of design to promote and accommodate environmentally sensitive and efficient use of the land, thereby allowing for a unified development.”

The legislation, known as Article 20, has a list of prohibited uses. Those include motor-vehicle sales, pawn shops, check-cashing or short-term loan establishments, tattoo parlors, skill game establishments, outdoor storage of vehicles or trailers or boats or recreational vehicles, adult entertainment establishments, truck service centers or non-temporary mobile homes.

The commercial-office subareas of the overlay allow the following permitted uses: commercial establishments, hotels, offices, schools, day cares, religious institutions, government offices, libraries, community centers, fitness centers, post offices, assisted living facilities, hospitals, medical facilities, nursing homes, hospices, convalescent homes and health laboratories.

There is a subarea for advanced manufacturing, logistics, and research and development. The uses include warehousing and distribution centers, storage facilities, assembly or packaging of products.

Finally, multi-family subareas are dwelling units and town homes on a minimum of five acres.

RCOD maps show three segment areas to establish unit limitations or caps for residential units. The first segment area, from Shanahan Road to Lewis Center Road, has a limit of 400 units; segment two from Lewis Center Road to Orange Road has a limit of 425 units; and segment three, Orange Road to the RCOD southern boundary (past East Powell Road and Green Meadows Drive), has a limit of 350 units.

For more information, call 740-548-5430 or email orangezoning@orangetwp.org.

Pictured from atop the pedestrian bridge in Orange Township is U.S. Route 23 heading northbound. Plans have been proposed for an area along the newly extended portion of Home Road, visible to the right of the stop light, to be developed into the Orange Grand Estates at Slate Ridge. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/12/web1_Orange-Route-23.jpg Pictured from atop the pedestrian bridge in Orange Township is U.S. Route 23 heading northbound. Plans have been proposed for an area along the newly extended portion of Home Road, visible to the right of the stop light, to be developed into the Orange Grand Estates at Slate Ridge. Joshua Keeran | The Gazette

Orange Grand Estates development proposed

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

