Grants available for local nonprofits

The Delaware County Board of Commissioners announced Thursday the launch of a second round of Community Enhancement Grants. Eligible nonprofit organizations located in Delaware County will need to submit applications by Wednesday, Jan. 6, at 2 p.m. in order to be considered.

In the first round of grants announced Dec. 14, commissioners awarded $608,526 to 16 organizations.

The county’s existing CEG program normally has distributed about $160,000 each year since its inception in 2014. The monies have gone to local nonprofit organizations to fund specific capital projects, but, in 2020, commissioners decided to shift the program’s focus to reimbursing organizations for operating losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For an application form and information, contact Sarah Dinovo at 740-833-2105 or sdinovo@co.delaware.oh.us.

Submitted by Delaware County.

