Symphony set to premiere holiday concert

The Central Ohio Symphony is coming to homes across the community for the holidays. A prerecorded holiday concert will premiere at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, on the Symphony’s YouTube channel as well as on the Symphony website and Facebook page.

The concert features an 18-member strings ensemble playing classical and holiday tunes. Lindsay Uhrich, a voice major at DePauw University in Indiana, is the guest soloist, as is Jaime Morales-Matos on the trombone. The concert was shot in Gray Chapel, the orchestra’s performance hall, on the Ohio Wesleyan campus in Delaware.

“We are grateful we can make this gift to our community at this time,” said Warren W. Hyer, executive director of the Symphony.” The musicians and Jaime were very excited to have this opportunity. Many of them have not played in any setting since March.”

The Central Ohio Symphony, whose musicians have not taken the stage as a full ensemble since March 1, continues to look for ways to keep music flowing in the community. Hyer said this recording will serve as a model for how to do future broadcasts until the orchestra can again perform live concerts.

The project was supported by Ohio Wesleyan University, the City of Delaware and the Ohio Arts Council.

After its premiere, the concert will be available for viewing on the sites listed above, including the Symphony website at centralohiosymphony.org.

