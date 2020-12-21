DPHD: Active cases of COVID-19 surge

The Delaware Public Health District reported Monday active cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Delaware County are at a high of 1,754.

Active cases consist of confirmed cases (a positive test result) and probable cases (untested but exhibiting symptoms). In contrast, the number of active cases were 1,413 on Friday.

The number of total cases is 8,640 (7,115 confirmed and 1,525 probable) on Monday, the Public Health District said. That’s up more than 500 since Friday.

Forty people remain hospitalized, and 164 people have been hospitalized since numbers were reported in March, the DPHD reported. The number of total deaths within the health district remains at 53. There are now 2,803 people who are currently in isolation; 13,074 people who have completed quarantine; and 6,833 recovered cases — meaning people released from isolation.

The health district announced it will receive an initial shipment of COVID-19 vaccine this week, with the first doses going to Delaware County EMS employees.

“As more vaccine is provided, the health district will focus on congregate living facilities and private health care offices not connected to a hospital system,” the DPHD posted on its Facebook page last week. “Vaccines will only be given to those who choose to receive it. The general public is currently not included in Phase 1A, therefore not eligible to receive the vaccine at this point in time.”

Also receiving the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday is Rep. Beth Liston (D-Dublin), making her the first member of the Ohio General Assembly to be vaccinated. Liston is a hospital physician who has treated patients infected with the virus.

“While we need to stay vigilant, this vaccine shows us all the light ahead during this tough time,” said Rep. Liston in a statement issued Monday. “I am grateful for the work of the scientists whose important contributions will help keep Ohioans safe and healthy.”

The DPHD Facebook page also posted a one-minute video last week.

“Listen to four Ohio nurses share their experiences dealing with COVID-19 as they beg the public to take this virus seriously,” the post states. “Nothing is more important than your life or the life of a loved one!”

The Ohio Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard noted Monday that Delaware County has the 14th-most cases of Ohio’s 88 counties with 9,997. The ODH lists 150 hospitalizations and 55 deaths in Delaware County. The DPHD states the discrepancies in totals between it and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin, and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

Neighboring Franklin County now has 76,188 cases of coronavirus as of Monday afternoon. The ODH said Cuyahoga County, which is second-most in cases, has the most hospitalizations (4,285) and deaths (863). There are 629,354 total cases, the sum of 570,774 confirmed cases and 58,580 probable cases.

There have been 8,122 Ohioans who have died from COVID-19; and there are 35,048 Ohioans who have been hospitalized from the infectious disease. On a positive note, there are 454,354 presumed recoveries, up 23,000 from Friday.

The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center posted Friday afternoon there were 77.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide. Globally, 1.6 million people have died from the coronavirus. There have been 43.3 million recoveries worldwide.

The United States leads all countries with 17.9 million confirmed cases and 318,563 deaths. India has the second-most cases, with over 10 million and the most recoveries with 9.6 million; and Brazil has the second-most deaths, at 186,764, and the third-most recoveries at 6.4 million. The U.S. has the second-most recoveries at 7.9 million.

Other items of note from Johns Hopkins include — Ohio has administered more than 7 million coronavirus tests, a fraction of the more than 230 million test results provided nationwide. Of the states, California has the most cases, with 1.8 million. Of America’s counties, Los Angeles (California) has the most confirmed cases (623,670) and deaths (8,875).

For more information on the pandemic, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus, or www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019. The DGHD’s 24/7 emergency line is 740-815-6518, and the ODH call center is 1-833-4ASK-ODH.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

