Magnolia Park subdivision gets Sunbury zoning OK

SUNBURY — Changes to the Magnolia Park subdivision were approved this fall by the Sunbury Planning and Zoning Commission.

Formerly known to Sunbury residents as Orchid Park, Magnolia Park is a proposed single-family subdivision containing 39 lots on nearly 26 acres. The subdivision is to the east of Big Walnut Middle School and south of Cheshire Road, connecting to Cheshire Road and Fairland Drive, as well as a future development.

Council approved the development agreement in August. However, the originally approved preliminary plat also expired in August, so planning and zoning approved a new preliminary plat the following month. The new plat added two lots.

The commission passed the preliminary subdivision plan and plat by a 5-1 vote on Sept. 28. A seventh lot had been proposed for the first phase, and three lots overall, to raise the total to 40.

A representative for the applicant “responded that the need for additional lots to offset the cost of developing the land is important,” commission meeting minutes read.

However, a couple commission members, who also sit on council, questioned taking away from agreed upon open space, as well as installing trails in a wet area.

“The developer (V3 on behalf of Civenco) has proposed to sequence the construction,” the village’s engineering report said following the meeting. “Phase 1 will be the six lots along the east side of the entrance drive. With Phase 1, the developer will build the entrance drive from Cheshire Road to the south side of the north entrance to the school. Phase 2 will be the section along Fairland Drive and will include the extension of the entrance road to the south property line.”

In other news, the commission appointed member Rick Ryba to serve on the Community Investment Area Housing Council. Mayor Tommy Hatfield explained the board deals with tax abatements under the community investment area.

A major site plan was also approved for a car wash at outlot c, a vacant lot to the south of the recently-opened Sherwin Williams paint store in the Sunbury Mills Plaza at 121 state Route 3. When discussion turned to brick veneer, the applicant, Richland Engineer Limited, told the commission “they are intending to use full brick construction and match the standards of the plaza architectural requirements.”

The site for Magnolia Park subdivision is near Big Walnut Middle School. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/12/web1_DSCF7555.jpg The site for Magnolia Park subdivision is near Big Walnut Middle School.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.