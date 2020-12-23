Carfagna announces capital projects funding

COLUMBUS, Ohio – State Rep. Rick Carfagna (R-Genoa Twp.) announced Tuesday state lawmakers have passed Ohio’s proposed two-year state capital budget. It includes funding for a variety of initiatives across the state and aids local projects across the 68th House District. The budget now awaits Gov. Mike DeWine’s signature to become law.

Upon the passage of the capital improvement package in House Bill 310, Rep. Carfagna stated, “The projects contained in the state capital budget represent valuable investments in communities across our state. This is especially true of the projects within the 68th District that will receive funding in the capital bill. I am confident that these projects will have a significant positive impact on the economy and quality of life for individuals throughout Delaware and Knox counties.”

Knox County will receive a total of $900,000, and the eastern half of Delaware County will receive a total of $745,000. Local projects for the 68th House District funded in the bill include the following:

• Sunbury Ohio to Erie Trail Design and Construction: $450,000

• Genoa Township Freeman Road Park Project: $115,000

• Historic Genoa Township Hall Relocation and Restoration: $180,000

• Knox County Regional Airport: $900,000

Statewide, the bill includes more than $2 billion in new capital appropriations for a wide variety of infrastructure across Ohio. This is in addition to more than $500 million previously approved by lawmakers for schools and local infrastructure projects. Statewide highlights include the following:

• $452 million for the Department of Higher Education, which includes funding for traditional and regional campuses and community colleges.

• $300 million for K-12 school building construction and improvements.

• $280 million for the Ohio Public Works Commission, which supports a variety of infrastructure initiatives, including local water, sewer and road projects.

• $62.5 million for the Clean Ohio Program.

• $50 million for county jail projects. Funding will be allocated through a competitive, needs-based process.

• $10 million for safety grants for K-12 schools and Ohio’s colleges and universities.

Rep. Carfagna serves the 68th District in the Ohio House of Representatives, which covers the eastern half of Delaware County and all of Knox County. For more information, contact Rep. Carfagna’s office at (614) 466-1431 or Rep68@ohiohouse.gov.

Submitted by the Ohio House of Representatives.

