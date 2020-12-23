Smith students embrace challenge

Students at Smith Elementary School have spent the past month learning about generosity because of an ongoing challenge at the school.

Smith Principal Jacob LeGros said the challenge is part of the building’s World Changers Initiative designed to build character.

“Each month we teach, practice, and celebrate different virtues,” LeGros said. “December’s virtue is generosity. We wanted to continue our virtue promotion during remote learning and needed a way for our kids to participate in the community. Our school counselor discovered The Great Kindness Challenge through Kids For Peace Global. We loved the challenge tasks that were there and chose the ones we believed would be geared towards generosity, plus get families excited to participate.”

Students can participate by reading a story to a younger sibling; cleaning up a room in their house; donating toys, clothes, or books to a charity or shelter; drawing a picture or make a thank you card for an essential worker or essential service member; by playing a board game or doing a craft or build project with a family member; and by telling a joke or making someone laugh.

“I have always been a big believer in video announcements, especially during a pandemic,” LeGros said. “I wanted to provide our students and families something to keep them informed, entertained, and connected to Smith. Plus, I love the ideas that we come up with for active student engagement and participation. This generosity challenge checked all the boxes.”

LeGros added student response to the project has been “terrific!”

“Each day, we get more and more submissions, which we then share out on our episodes, which then inspires and encourages more students and families to participate,” LeGros said.

He added it’s good to have a way to celebrate students, and he’s enjoyed getting responses from families.

“My favorite part of has been the response from families appreciating the opportunity for their kids to help out and be recognized,” LeGros said. “It’s great to see and hear that there are many challenges that families do regularly, not just because of our challenge, and it’s wonderful that we get to celebrate it.”

Alex and Nick Freihofner, students at Smith Elementary School, prepare meal kits as part of the school's monthlong generosity challenge.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

