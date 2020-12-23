DPHD: 5 more deaths due to COVID-19

The Delaware Public Health District reported Wednesday five more individuals have passed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Delaware County.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to all of the families during this very difficult time,” the health district posted on Facebook.

The health district posts the latest numbers from the pandemic Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, although offices will be closed for Christmas.

Active cases fell from a high of 1,754 on Monday to 1,583 on Wednesday. There are 7,187 people who have recovered from the infectious disease, and 13,625 people in the county who have completed quarantine.

In addition, the district has received its first shipment of the vaccine, which is being provided to Delaware County EMS workers.

“If you are an eligible Phase 1A recipient, your office/facility will be contacted by the health district with more details on how to register to receive the vaccine,” DPHD posted. “Vaccines will only be given to those who choose to receive it. The general public is currently not included in Phase 1A, therefore not eligible to receive the vaccine at this point in time.”

There have now been 8,828 cases of coronavirus in the county, the health district said. Of those cases, 7,254 are confirmed with a positive test, while 1,574 are probable (untested but exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19). There are 40 people currently hospitalized, 164 total hospitalizations since data was recorded, and 2,547 people currently in isolation.

The Ohio Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard reported Wednesday that Delaware County now has more than 10,000 cases of coronavirus (10,326), which is 14th-most of Ohio’s 88 counties. Delaware also has 153 hospitalizations and 58 deaths. The DPHD states the discrepancies in totals between it and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin, and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

Neighboring Franklin County now has more than 77,000 cases of coronavirus, while Cuyahoga County had the most hospitalizations and deaths. Statewide, there are 644,822 total cases, 8,361 deaths, 36,025 hospitalizations, and 479,387 people presumed recovered. The latter number was up more than 25,000 since Monday.

The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center posted Wednesday afternoon there were 78.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide. Globally, 1.7 million people have died from the coronavirus. The United States leads all countries with 18.3 million confirmed cases and 324,496 deaths.

For more information on the pandemic, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus, or www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019. The DGHD’s 24/7 emergency line is 740-815-6518, and the ODH call center is 1-833-4ASK-ODH.

Gary Budzak

