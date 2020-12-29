Arts park receives grant

The Boardman Arts Park has received a $5,000 grant toward The Imagination Project.

In October 2020, the Boardman Arts Park launched The Imagination Project Campaign with the vision of converting the park’s aging basketball courts into a lush green space with fun, interactive, and whimsical art pieces throughout.

A Community Thrives, a nationwide grant making and crowdsourcing initiative through the USA TODAY network, awarded the Boardman Arts Park a special opportunity to compete for merit grants totaling over $125,000.

In order for the park to be considered, it had to fund raise through the crowdfunding campaign, A Community Thrives Challenge, and raise a minimum of $3,000.

The Boardman Arts Park was overwhelmed with support from the larger Delaware and Columbus communities; the crowdsourced fundraiser resulted in $10,450 in donations, with $3,000 coming from the Delaware Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Through the A Community Thrives program, $5,000 was awarded to the Boardman Arts Park. This grant will help fund the vision that is The Imagination Project. This new space in the park will feature raised flowerbeds with seating walls, trees, lighting, a water feature, benches, and a unique children’s play area.

“Everyone’s response has been beyond all expectations,” Boardman Arts Park Director Roxanne Amidon said. “We never thought that this little park would be so meaningful to so many. Our community has really come together to launch the first phase of this dream and provide a significant step to bring the full project to fruition. With these initial contributions, we are now able to kick off The Imagination Project in the spring of 2021.”

A Community Thrives supports nonprofit organizations with projects focused on community building, and it has helped to contribute more than $12 million since 2017. This year, A Community Thrives engaged participants in 45 states.

To learn more about The Imagination Park and stay updated on the campaign’s progress, visit www.theboardmanartspark.org or follow the park on Facebook and Instagram.

The Boardman Arts Park is located at 154 W. William St., Delaware.

Pictured is the Boardman Arts Park at 154 W. William St., Delaware.

Submitted by the Boardman Arts Park.