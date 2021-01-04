Death toll climbs to 65

According to the Delaware Public Health District’s latest report, COVID-19 has now claimed the lives of 65 Delaware County residents.

“We’re saddened to release four more deaths have been reported to us,” said the Delaware Public Health District in a Facebook post Monday afternoon. “We send our heartfelt condolences to all the families during this very difficult time.”

Total cases have now exceeded more than 10,000, the health district noted Monday. The 10,006 total cases consist of 8,100 cases confirmed by testing and 1,906 people who are probable — exhibiting symptoms of the coronavirus but haven’t been tested. The total cases were 9,705 on Dec. 30 and 9,393 a week ago.

Active cases are now at a record 2,095. The previous record was 2,013 a week ago. There are 43 people currently hospitalized and 170 total hospitalizations. There are 2,881 residents currently in isolation, up more than 100 since Dec. 30. Due to the high incidences, Delaware County remains on the red alert level.

On the positive side, there are 14,709 people in the county who have completed quarantine; and 7,806 people who are considered recovered, that is, those released from isolation.

The health district is currently vaccinating individuals in Phase 1A as identified by the Ohio Department of Health.

“No specific dates have been set for when those within the next phases can receive their vaccine,” the DPHD said.

The Ohio Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard reported that Delaware County now has 11,912 cases of coronavirus. That’s up nearly 700 from Dec. 30. The state is also reporting 160 hospitalizations and 67 deaths. The DPHD states the discrepancies in totals between it and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin, and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

The ODH said neighboring Franklin County has the most cases of coronavirus in the state at 87,106, up more than 4,000 since Dec. 30. The most hospitalizations (4,609) and deaths (895) in Ohio are being reported in Cuyahoga County. However, all 88 counties in the state are reporting more than 500 cases and at least three deaths due to the coronavirus.

The ODH reports 727,423 cases of coronavirus in Ohio, up more than 36,000 since Dec. 30. There have been 39,112 hospitalizations (up more than a thousand from last week) and 9,143 deaths. There are 585,091 Ohioans who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 85.4 million people in the world who have contracted the infectious disease, the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center posted Monday. Globally, more than 1.8 million people have died from the pandemic.

The United States has passed the 20 million cases milestone, with 20,739,217 as of Monday afternoon. It also reports 210,479 new cases as of Monday. The United States leads the world not only in cases but in deaths with 352,620.

For more information on the pandemic, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus, or www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019. The DGHD’s 24/7 emergency line is 740-815-6518, and the ODH call center is 1-833-4ASK-ODH.

DPHD reporting active cases at all-time high

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

