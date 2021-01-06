Genoa sledding into new year

GALENA — Unbeknownst to many, Genoa Township is home to a sledding hill off of Jaycox Road.

“Entering its third season, the sledding hill and cross country skiing path at Jaycox Road Park are still a little-known Genoa Township attraction,” states the township’s latest newsletter.

There’s a sandwich-board sign that lets folks know they are at the park, which is next to Interstate 71. The former dirt road that leads to a 10-vehicle parking lot is now filled with gravel, but visitors are advised to watch out for potholes and wetlands. There are benches at the top and bottom of the hill.

“It was a bumpy ride when the sledding hill first opened in 2018,” the newsletter states. “With Ohio Environmental Protection Agency’s approval, the hill was built from broken asphalt that otherwise would have been headed to the landfill. Over the summer, maintenance department staff smoothed the hill and established grass cover to improve the experience for visitors.”

For township residents who used live trees over the holidays, they can be reused for mulch in the township’s parks instead of being tossed to the curb. Township officials ask that residents remove the decorations first and bring the tree to the maintenance facility beyond the fire station at 7049 Big Walnut Road on weekdays through Jan. 15 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Please wear a mask and leave the tree with the staff member stationed by the chipper,” the township instructs. “If no staff person is available when you arrive, leave the tree next to the chipper.”

Any excess will be composted locally. For more information, call maintenance at 514-568-2080.

“Alternatively, Rumpke will collect trees along with household waste at the curbside for disposal at the landfill,” the newsletter states. “Large trees must be cut into 4-foot sections and bundled.”

Rumpke is expanding its accepted recycling materials list to include yogurt and fruit cups, and sour cream and butter containers starting Jan. 15, the township said. Previously, the items were considered contaminated.

As a general rule, “The number on the bottom of plastic containers indicates the type of plastic it was made from, not whether or not it can be recycled,” the township said. “Instead, residents must be familiar with accepted container shapes. Bottles with a neck smaller than their bases, are accepted (such as milk jugs, water and soda bottles, bleach, shampoo, soap and many household cleaners). Containers for disinfecting wipes do not qualify because they are cylindrical. Likewise, strawberry containers, surgical gloves, cups, and utensils are not recyclable locally at the curbside.”

Rumpke has a renewed three-year contract with Genoa Township, increasing to $16.93 a month starting in January. “Genoa Township negotiates this rate in partnership with neighboring Orange and Liberty townships to leverage their combined buying power,” the newsletter states. “A discount is available for seniors and garage-side collection can be requested by those with physical limitations.”

