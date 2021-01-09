Carfagna elected asst. majority floor leader

COLUMBUS, Ohio – State Rep. Rick Carfagna (R-Genoa Twp.) was sworn into the 134th General Assembly of the Ohio House of Representatives during Monday’s House session. He was also unanimously elected as assistant majority floor leader for the two-year period.

“I am truly honored to be able to serve the residents in Delaware and Knox counties for another two years,” said Carfagna. “I look forward to expanding my leadership capacities as assistant majority floor leader. I promise to keep working efficiently and transparently on behalf of my constituents.”

Among a number of expected responsibilities, the assistant majority floor leader traditionally aids in the development and implementation of the majority party’s legislative agenda.

During his previous term, Carfagna sponsored several bills concerning technology, child care and public safety. Several of these bills were signed into law before the end of the 133rd General Assembly, including:

• House Bill 65, which created a process by which parents are notified of major safety infractions at their child’s daycare.

• House Bill 151, which created an industry-funded loan repayment program to assist chiropractors that elect to practice in areas of the state that lack access to health care resources.

• House Bill 431, which increased the penalties for individuals convicted of soliciting a prostitute and made other changes to protect minors who are victims of human trafficking.

• House Bill 542, which modernized the healthcare screening procedures for members of the Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund. This legislation was amended into another bill, Senate Bill 277, before becoming law.

In addition to these legislative accomplishments, Carfagna also secured over $1.6 million in state capital improvement funds for projects in the 68th district.

Carfagna plans to reintroduce several of his bills from the 133rd General Assembly that did not become law before the end of the session, including his top priority: House Bill 13. HB13 sought to create the state’s first Residential Broadband Expansion Grant Program, which would help expand broadband access to areas of Ohio that are currently unserved or underserved.

“I am proud of the victories I achieved during the 133rd General Assembly, and I look forward to building on those successes over the course of the next two years.” Carfagna said.

Rep. Carfagna serves the 68th District in the Ohio House of Representatives, which covers the eastern half of Delaware County and all of Knox County. For more information, contact Rep. Carfagna’s office at (614) 466-1431 or Rep68@ohiohouse.gov.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Ohio House of Representatives.

