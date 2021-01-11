DPHD: Death toll now 70

After two persons died over the weekend, the number of deaths in Delaware County due to COVID-19 now stands at 70.

“We’re saddened to release two more deaths have been reported to us,” the Delaware Public Health District posted Monday afternoon on Facebook. “We send our heartfelt condolences to all the families during this very difficult time.”

The number of total cases increased more than 600 since Friday, bringing the total to 11,256, the sum of 8,928 confirmed cases and 2,328 probable cases. The number of active cases rose to 2,218, which is still down from a record 2,482 on Jan. 6. A total of 173 hospitalizations have taken place in the county due to the coronavirus, with 43 people currently hospitalized.

In other COVID-19 numbers, the health district is reporting there are 16,332 people in Delaware County who have completed isolation/quarantine, those released from isolation (recovered) number 8,968, and a total of 2,846 people are currently in isolation/quarantine.

The district said it’s currently vaccinating individuals identified in Phase 1A by the Ohio Department of Health.

The Ohio Department of Health’s vaccine dashboard said 304,976 Ohioans have started on the vaccine (just over 2.6% of the state’s population), with 8,367 getting a shot in the last 24 hours. Of those, the vaccine was started in 6,765 people in Delaware County.

The ODH’s coronavirus dashboard reported that Delaware County now has 13,100 cases of coronavirus. The state is also reporting 162 hospitalizations and 73 deaths. The DPHD states the discrepancies in totals between it and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin, and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

The ODH said neighboring Franklin County has the most cases of coronavirus in the state with 93,057. Delaware County is reporting the 14th-most cases in the state. The most hospitalizations (4,951) and deaths (955) in Ohio are being reported in Cuyahoga County. All 88 counties in the state are reporting more than 600 cases, at least 40 hospitalizations and six deaths due to the coronavirus.

There are 784,957 cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, up more than 22,000 since Friday. There have been 41,377 hospitalizations and 9,702 deaths (up more than a hundred since Friday). There are 639,080 Ohioans who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19, up more than 17,000 since Friday.

The global confirmed number of people who have contracted the infectious respiratory disease stands at more than 90.6 million, the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center posted Monday afternoon. Globally, more than 1.9 million people have died from the pandemic.

The United States leads the world with more than 22.5 million cases and 375,000 deaths, the center reports.

For more information on the pandemic, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus, or www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019. The DGHD’s 24/7 emergency line is 740-815-6518, and the ODH call center is 1-833-4ASK-ODH.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/01/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-1-1-4.jpg The Delaware Public Health District’s Dec. 29 Epidemic Intelligence Report contains this chart, which shows the county’s COVID-19 cases by age group. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/01/web1_Age-Group-Dec.-29.jpg The Delaware Public Health District’s Dec. 29 Epidemic Intelligence Report contains this chart, which shows the county’s COVID-19 cases by age group. Courtesy chart | DPHD

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.