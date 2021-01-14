SourcePoint awards community grants

The SourcePoint Board of Directors approved $645,670 in grant funding for 22 aging services programs in Delaware County.

SourcePoint provides funding annually to other nonprofit organizations as an efficient way to address the needs of the community’s older population. As Delaware County’s most comprehensive aging services provider, SourcePoint’s grants foster a collaborative system of care for local seniors and family caregivers.

Each year, SourcePoint reviews grant applications and selects those organizations that fill service gaps in the community, providing needed services to older adults. Those awarded grants for 2021 include the following:

• The Alzheimer’s Association

$47,000 to provide supportive services to individuals facing Alzheimer’s or a related dementia diagnosis, as well as their family caregivers.

• Cancer Support Community

$6,800 for community programs for those living with cancer and their families.

• Catholic Social Services

$30,000 for the Senior Companion Program, which prevents social isolation among homebound older adults.

• Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging

$10,000 for the Volunteer Guardian Program, which advocates for the rights of older adults who are unable to do so themselves.

• Central Ohio Symphony

$2,485 for a pilot project to provide transportation services for older adults to and from symphony concerts on the Ohio Wesleyan University campus.

• Common Ground Free Store

$10,000 to support a portion of operating expenses for the agency providing food, clothing, and household items to low-income county residents.

• Delaware County Transit

$201,168 to support local public transportation, including FLEX transit and paratransit services.

• Delaware Speech and Hearing Center

$86,309 to expand and enhance hearing and speech health services to older adults and their caregivers.

Grace Clinic

• $31,000 to expand hours of operation to increase accessibility of low-cost health care and services to rural areas of the county.

• HelpLine of Delaware and Morrow Counties

$45,000 for continued support of the Connections Volunteer Program; $37,500 to support management and oversight of volunteer matches and client referrals for the Senior Companion Program; and $5,000 to expand Sages & Seekers, an evidence-based, intergenerational program that brings together older adults and high school students.

• Humane Society of Delaware County

$10,000 for the Pet Care Assistance Program, which provides vaccines, medication, surgeries, and grooming for up to 100 animals residing in 50 older-adult households.

• Lutheran Social Services

$12,500 for direct-food purchases for older adults at the local food bank.

• Main Street Delaware

$7,500 to create an age-friendly environment at the new City of Delaware Welcome Center, including accessible parking, sidewalks, and wheelchair ramp.

• National Alliance on Mental Illness Delaware and Morrow Counties

$19,875 to support recovery and educational programming for individuals with mental illness and their families.

• The OhioHealth Foundation

$26,033 for the Driver Rehabilitation for Instruction and Vehicle Education (DRIVE) program intended to improve older driver safety.

• Ohio Wesleyan University

$10,000 to improve access to the Lifelong Learning Institute’s adult educational programming.

• People In Need

$30,000 in emergency financial assistance to older adults, including prescription, utility, and rent assistance.

• United Church Homes

$7,500 to hire a service coordinator to provide information and referral services to low-income seniors on affordable housing waiting lists in the county.

• VOICEcorps Reading Service

$7,500 to increase access to and awareness of print news and information through an audio format.

• Zion African American Methodist Episcopal Church

$2,500 to expand a singing program to nursing home residents in the county.

SourcePoint is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides professional expertise, services, and programs for Delaware County adults who want to thrive after 55 and family caregivers. Services and programs are supported in part by the local senior services levy, corporate and private donations, grants, the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging, and United Way of Delaware County.

