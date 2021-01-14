Husak named new planning director in Powell

POWELL — The city’s reorganization continues and a key vacancy has been filled. Claudia Husak began her new role as planning director Monday with the city of Powell.

Husak has served as a planner for the city of Dublin since 2003, most recently serving as a senior planner. She served as the primary liaison to the Dublin Planning and Zoning Commission, the Board of Zoning Appeals, the Administrative Review Team and Dublin City Council to ensure all cases, reports, plans, recommendations and presentations were fully vetted to meet city code and high standards.

The planning director position will be a part of the newly created Community Development Department led by Jeffrey Tyler. This department includes building, engineering, planning and zoning, and public service.

“Claudia brings extensive planning experience to the city of Powell,” said City Manager Andrew White. “Her appointment as the new planning director is a key step in the city’s overall restructuring initiative to develop better efficiencies and provide for high quality customer-service delivery to the people we serve daily — our residents and businesses.”

Husak assisted developers in the creation and authoring of planned unit developments in Dublin, including, most recently, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. She also served as the lead planner on this project as it went through the development process in Dublin.

“I look forward to joining the city of Powell in this new role,” said Husak. “Through the city’s ongoing efforts, particularly during this pandemic, I am very impressed with the Powell business community coming together, lifting each other up and embracing different initiatives. The city of Powell’s commitment to serving the community is inspiring in so many ways, and I look forward to the opportunity to be a part of the city’s team to continue that high level of service.”

Husak received a Bachelor of Arts in Urban Geography with a minor in City and Regional Planning as well as a Master of City and Regional Planning from The Ohio State University. She became a certified planner through the American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP) in 2007.

Submitted by the City of Powell.

Submitted by the City of Powell.