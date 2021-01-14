Local vaccine distribution details released

The Delaware Public Health District with assistance from the Delaware County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management are partnering to lead countywide efforts to vaccinate eligible residents against COVID-19.

Starting next week, providers registered in Delaware County will receive a limited supply of doses for specific populations identified in Ohio’s Phase 1B.

“It is extremely important to note that vaccine availability is very limited,” said Health Commissioner Shelia Hiddleson. “At this point in time, requests for appointments have exceeded available doses, therefore even if a person is eligible to receive a vaccine, there’s a strong possibility they may not receive it during the particular time frame assigned to their age or group.”

The date and age of those eligible to start receiving vaccinations include:

• The week of Jan. 19: 80 years of age and older

• The week of Jan. 25: 75 years of age and older; those with severe congenital or developmental disorders

• The week of Feb. 1: 70 years of age and older; employees of K-12 schools that wish to remain or return to in-person or hybrid models

• The week of Feb. 8: 65 years of age and older

The following Delaware County providers are receiving 100 doses of vaccine during the week of Jan. 18 from the Ohio Department of Health. Please do not register multiple times with multiple providers. Please do not show up at these locations for a vaccination without contacting the facility first.

Delaware Public Health District

Qualifying Phase 1B recipients can sign up to receive their vaccination from the health district by filling the form available online at https://bit.ly/3puGGuS.

Individuals without email access can call the health district at (740) 368-1700 and a staff member will complete caller registration.

OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital

OhioHealth patients 80 years and older will soon be notified to schedule their vaccine in OhioHealth MyChart with appointments beginning Jan. 19. Request a MyChart activation code if you don’t have an account by visiting mychart.ohiohealth.com/MyChart.

OhioHealth is asking current patients to verify contact info in OhioHealth MyChart (or sign up) to help make scheduling for the COVID-19 vaccine quicker and easier once it’s your turn. Caregivers to those who need help can set up proxy account access with the “Share My Record” feature.

Giant Eagle Pharmacy

Your neighborhood Giant Eagle Pharmacy will administer the vaccine once it’s available as defined in the phased approach. The most up-to-date information on the vaccine process, availability, and timeline will be shared at gianteagle.com/covidvaccine.

Kroger Pharmacy

Kroger customers should visit kroger.com/ohiocovidvaccine or call the COVID-19 vaccine helpline at 866-211-5320 for the latest information on vaccine availability in their area. With vaccines arriving next week, Kroger helpline will be active starting Saturday, Jan. 16.

Next week, Kroger pharmacies will only be providing vaccines to the current phase/included populations. All COVID-19 vaccines will require an appointment via kroger.com/ohiocovidvaccine or 866-211-5320 once vaccines are available.

Residents are encouraged to visit DelawareHealth.org/covid-19vaccine for updates on future vaccine providers. In addition, a statewide vaccine provider search is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine.

The health district will communicate distribution plans and next phases through its website, local news media, social media platforms, partner organizations, and its coronavirus newsletter as soon as information and vaccine supply becomes available.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/01/web1_DPHD-Logo.jpg

Submitted story

Submitted by the Delaware Public Health District.

Submitted by the Delaware Public Health District.