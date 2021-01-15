DPHD: COVID-19 death toll stands at 74

Seventy-four people have now died from COVID-19 in Delaware County, the Delaware Public Health District reported Friday afternoon.

“We’re saddened to release three more deaths have been reported to us,” the health district posted Friday on Facebook. “We send our heartfelt condolences to all the families during this very difficult time.”

Another person died earlier in the week, the DPHD said in its COVID-19 numbers post Wednesday.

According to Friday’s numbers, there are 11,741 people who have contracted the coronavirus (9,258 confirmed by testing plus 2,483 probable by symptoms). Almost as many — 10,804 people — are considered to be recovered or released from isolation.

The number of active cases has dropped significantly to 863.

“Wondering why our active case count is down?” the DPHD posted Wednesday. “Our Epi Team did a weekly clean of our ‘lost to follow up’ cases. This means if we could not make contact (after multiple attempts) to release someone from quarantine/isolation, they are added to the recovered count. Our Epi Team will complete a weekly clean of these types of cases every Wednesday.”

There are 18,685 people who have completed isolation/quarantine, with 1,286 people currently in isolation/quarantine. There are 45 people in the county currently hospitalized for COVID-19, and 176 total hospitalizations.

Next week, a limited supply of 100 vaccine doses will be provided to people in Ohio’s Phase 1B population (ages 65-80 and older, rolled out by five-year segments over the next four weeks), but requests for appointments have exceeded doses for now.

Qualifying recipients may receive the vaccination from the health district by filling out a form at https://bit.ly/3puGGuS or by calling 740-368-1700. OhioHealth patients, and customers of Giant Eagle and Kroger pharmacies may also check on vaccine availability. Vaccine providers may also be found at DelawareHealth.org/covid-19vaccine or coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine.

The Ohio Department of Health’s vaccine dashboard said Friday that 388,383 Ohioans (3.32% of the state’s population) have started on the vaccine, up 83,000 from Monday. Nearly 27,000 have started on the vaccine in the last 24 hours. Delaware County has had 8,342 people start on the virus, or about 4% of its population. Women in the county are getting the vaccine by a 2-1 margin over men.

The ODH’s coronavirus dashboard said Delaware County continues to have the 14th-most cases in the state. The totals are now 13,645 cases, 162 hospitalizations, and 76 deaths. The DPHD states the discrepancies in totals between it and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin, and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

On Friday, the ODH reported 814,442 coronavirus cases in Ohio, with 669,448 presumed recoveries, 42,807 hospitalizations, and 10,057 deaths in the state.

Worldwide, 93.5 million people are confirmed to have COVID-19, said the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center on Friday afternoon. Globally, more than 2 million people have died from the pandemic.

Johns Hopkins said a quarter of the cases (about 23.4 million) are in the United States. There have been 390,195 Americans who have lost their lives to the infectious disease.

For more information on the pandemic, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus, or www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019. The DGHD’s 24/7 emergency line is 740-815-6518, and the ODH call center is 1-833-4ASK-ODH.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/01/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-1-1-5.jpg

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.