Program takes viewers on walk around Square

SUNBURY — The Big Walnut Area Historical Society is showing “Walk Around the Sunbury Square” as its January program.

Polly Horn conducts the virtual tour, which she does for Big Walnut third graders. As the viewer looks at each building, they will see historic photos of the building and hear how it has changed through the years.

To view the program, visit the BWAHS’ website at www.BigWalnutHistory.org and click on the link to the program, which has been uploaded to YouTube.

In 1975, as children’s director of the Community Library in Sunbury, Horn, carrying an arm load of Sunbury photos — many from The Sunbury News — began walking third graders from the Harrison Street School around the square. Stopping at the different buildings, she told stories to the students of the buildings’ history through the years.

It wasn’t long before Souders children scheduled a walk. As Big Walnut schools grew and the truck noise increased, a new format had to be found to give the children the info they needed to add to their community studies. With the opening of the Myers Inn Museum, the program became a PowerPoint Horn put on in the classroom before the children visited the museum.

This year, classrooms will be using this YouTube presentation.

“It won’t be the same as talking with the children in person, but I hope they will learn some love for this community,” Horn said.

Where is the one room home of a founder of the town? Where was the first R.F.D. in the United States? What is the oldest building facing the east side of the Sunbury Square? Where are there log cabins around the square?

If you were in the third grade in a Big Walnut school in the last 55 years, you may remember your walk around the square. Do you remember the stories about the individual buildings? If not, now is the time to refresh your memories.

Myers Inn Museum is open by appointment only during the pandemic. To make an appointment for a family of less than 10, call 740-965-3582 and leave a message with a phone number to allow for a callback to complete the scheduling process.

Information for this story was provided by the Big Walnut Area Historical Society.

