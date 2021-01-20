New digs for commissioners

The Delaware County commissioners have moved into The Historic Courthouse, completing a renovation project two years in the making. Also moving to the iconic structure, which dates from 1869, are the county’s Human Resources Department, Economic Development Department, and the Delaware County Veterans Service Commission. The Historic Courthouse is located at 91 N. Sandusky St. in downtown Delaware.

The $9.5 million project was funded with monies from the county’s General Fund and Delaware County’s share of state casino revenues. Columbus-based Schooley Caldwell served as architects for the project, and The Altman Company, also of Columbus, was the construction firm engaged for the work.

The Historic Courthouse will be open for business Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4;30 p.m., and commissioners’ sessions, which generally take place on Mondays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m., will now take place in the second floor hearing room. However, due to restrictions currently in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, appointments are encouraged before visiting. Commissioners’ sessions are livestreamed online and can be viewed at: https://co.delaware.oh.us/media-room/video/.

“We do hope in the future to be able to conduct tours of the renovated building,” said Delaware County Director of Communications Jane Hawes. “In the meantime, we are preparing a guided video tour so that we can share the beauty of this building and show our residents the care that has been taken in preserving its history.”

With the move, the Carnegie Building at 101 N. Sandusky St., which had been home to the commissioners, becomes a secure facility, open to the public only by appointment. The agencies still located in that building include the county’s 911 Center, administrative offices for Delaware County Emergency Management Services, the Coroner’s Office, and the Delaware County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Preparations also are beginning to eventually move the Delaware County Law Library and the newly commissioned Public Defender Office into the Carnegie Building.

Contact information for all of the county’s offices can be found at https://co.delaware.oh.us/contactus/.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/01/web1_Delaware-County.jpg Pictured is The Historic Courthouse in downtown Delaware. Located at 91 N. Sandusky St., the building recently underwent a $9.5 million renovation. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/01/web1__DSC1280.jpg Pictured is The Historic Courthouse in downtown Delaware. Located at 91 N. Sandusky St., the building recently underwent a $9.5 million renovation. Joshua Keeran | The Gazette

Submitted story

Submitted by Delaware County.

Submitted by Delaware County.