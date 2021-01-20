Brenner named chair of education committee

COLUMBUS — Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) last week appointed Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware) to serve as chair of the Primary and Secondary Education Committee.

“I am grateful to President Huffman for naming me as chair of this critically important committee,” Brenner said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues, from both sides of the aisle, on improving Ohio’s education policies and putting students first.”

Additionally, Brenner will serve on the Insurance, Finance, Energy and Public Utilities, and Rules and Reference committees.

Ohioans can follow Senate committees live on OhioSenate.gov and OhioChannel.org.

Brenner represents the 19th Ohio Senate District, which encompasses all or part of Delaware, Franklin and Knox counties.

Submitted by state Sen. Andrew Brenner’s office.

