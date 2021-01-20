DPHD: Slots for vaccine shots full through February

The Delaware Public Health District is reporting clinic appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine have been booked through late February.

“We will open more appointments when we receive more vaccine from the Ohio Department of Health,” the health district posted Tuesday on Facebook. “Please note that we are very dependent on vaccine availability, and currently, availability is very low. Our clinic schedule is designed to deliver every dose we have on a weekly basis.”

The DPHD went on to say that each local health department has a different vaccination approach, and it advised the public not to compare counties and stay patient.

“We hear and understand your frustration!” the post said. “We wish that we could get more vaccine and take care of everyone at the same time. Know that we are working as hard as we possibly can during this overwhelming surge in calls and requests! Because we are experiencing this super surge in calls, you will most likely not receive a return call/email on the same day.”

People in Phase 1A or 1B can still register, but expect delays. The DPHD form is available at https://bit.ly/3puGGuS or by calling 740-368-1700.

Other vaccine providers are listed at DelawareHealth.org/covid-19vaccine or coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine.

The 75th death due to COVID-19 in Delaware County was announced by the DPHD on Wednesday. There are 47 people currently hospitalized and 179 total hospitalizations.

The COVID-19 numbers posted Wednesday list 12,404 total cases (9,635 confirmed by testing; 2,769 probable based on symptoms), with active cases climbing again to 1,137. There are 19,253 people who have completed isolation/quarantine, with 1,881 people currently in isolation/quarantine, and 11,192 are said to be recovered — released from isolation.

As of Tuesday, there have been 9,989 Delaware County residents who have started on the vaccine, according to the Ohio Department of Health. That amounts to 4.78% of the county’s population. There have been 377 people who have started the vaccine in the last 24 hours. Women in the county are getting the vaccine by a 2-1 margin over men, similar to the rest of the state.

Overall, 456,131 Ohioans have started on the vaccine or 3.9% of the state’s population.

The ODH’s coronavirus dashboard said Delaware County continues to have the 14th-most cases in the state. The totals are now 14,136 cases, 162 hospitalizations, and 77 deaths. The DPHD states the discrepancies in totals between it and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin, and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

On Wednesday, the ODH reported 842,433 coronavirus cases in Ohio, with 704,045 presumed recoveries, 44,009 hospitalizations, and 10,409 deaths in the state.

Another grim milestone was passed in recent days: more than 400,000 Americans have died from COVID-19. The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center listed the total as 403,482 on Wednesday afternoon, with more than 24.3 million confirmed cases in the United States. Worldwide, 96.5 million people are confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, up 3 million from last Friday. Globally, more than 2 million people have died from the pandemic.

