SourcePoint welcomes 3 new board members

Three new members have been appointed to the SourcePoint Board of Directors: Adrienne Corbett, Dennis Mowrey and Michael Tucker.

Corbett, a Delaware resident, has extensive nonprofit experience. She most recently retired as executive director of the Homeless Families Foundation, and she previously served as executive director of Elder Choices of Central Ohio. Corbett served on the board of Turning Point and currently volunteers for the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging Volunteer Guardian program, as well as SourcePoint’s Meals on Wheels program.

Mowrey is a retired tax director from Schneider Downs, with additional experience at Ernst & Young, Marathon Oil and Cardinal Realty. His wide-ranging nonprofit and volunteer experience includes serving on boards for the Arthritis Foundation, Buick Heritage Alliance, Greater Columbus Sister Cities International and Homeport. A Delaware resident, Mowrey also served on the finance committee for Berlin Township.

Tucker holds three degrees: a bachelor’s degree, a master’s degree, and a Juris Doctor from Loyola University of Chicago School of Law. Tucker retired from JPMorgan Chase & Co., where he worked for 21 years as assistant general counsel and then compliance director. His volunteer experience includes serving as a Meals on Wheels driver since 2015, as well as for AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), and Zion United Church of Christ. He resides in Delaware.

The full 2021 board includes 18 individuals: President Richard Roell, Vice President Gretchen Roberts, Secretary Alice Frazier, Treasurer Wren Kruse, Past President Frank Pinciotti, Past President Roger Lossing, Adrienne Corbett, Becky Cornett, Carlos Crawford, Karen Crosman, Jack Fette, James Mendenhall, Dennis Mowrey, Carolyn Slone, Jane Taylor, Michael Tucker, Roger Van Sickle and Dennis Wall.

SourcePoint’s board is responsible for policy development, financial oversight, and the overall direction of the nonprofit organization. The board employs an executive director to supervise staff, implement policy, and oversee day-to-day operations.

SourcePoint is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides professional expertise, services, and programs for Delaware County adults who want to thrive after 55 and family caregivers. Services and programs are supported in part by the local senior services levy, corporate and private donations, grants, the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging, and United Way of Delaware County.

