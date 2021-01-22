Skinner begins tenure as library trustee

At the regular meeting of the Delaware County District Library (DCDL) Board of Trustees on Tuesday, trustees swore in the slate of officers for 2021 and received a construction update from Marker and SHP.

Notary Public Wendi Foos swore trustees Michael P. Butler into the position of president, Holly Quaine into the position of vice president, and Ceena Dinovo Baker into the position of secretary.

Connie Skinner was appointed to her first seven-year term on the DCDL Board of Trustees. Fiscal Officer Angela Cox and Deputy Fiscal Officer Samantha Valesky were also sworn in to their positions for the year.

The rest of the board is made up of the following trustees: Scott Tiede, Brad Allen and Nickolas K. McCoy.

During Tuesday’s meeting, President Butler presented outgoing Trustee Brenda Eldridge with a resolution, honoring her time with the DCDL Board of Trustees.

Eldridge was originally appointed to fill an unexpired term on the board in 2011 by the Delaware County commissioners. She was then reappointed to complete a full term in 2014. Throughout Eldridge’s term, she served in a variety of roles, including president from January 2017 through December 2018. Her term concluded on Dec. 31, 2020.

Skinner was selected by the Delaware County commissioners to replace Eldridge with a seven-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2021.

“I’ve always been a community advocate,” Trustee Skinner said. “I’d like to be a voice for the rural community and advocate for what they need, whether it’s WiFi hotspot access or other specific needs.”

In other updates, it was announced that Denise Kilton will be promoted to the position of circulation supervisor at the Orange Branch Library. Kilton most recently worked in the Community & Family Outreach Services Department as an outreach specialist and in the Youth Services Department as a youth services specialist.

Friends of the Library President Karen Cowan announced an author visit will take place at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28. It will feature Annie Lyons, author of “The Brilliant Life of Eudora Honeysett.” Lyons will host a tea-time chat to discuss the heartwarming novel. Books are for sale through Beanbag Books in Delaware and tea-time “Eudora Yummies” can be purchased for the event through Beehive Bread Company in Powell. Tickets may be purchased on Eventbrite.

Todd Rieser, Marker construction manager at-risk, presented an update on the construction cost estimate of the Liberty Branch Library building. Marker and SHP have opened opportunities for project bids, which are due on Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. Marker will present drafts to the Library Trustee Liberty Branch Committee on Feb. 12. The committee consists of trustees Butler, Quaine and Tiede, along with staff liaison George Needham, who serves as DCDL director. Construction is slated to begin in March 2021.

Other actions taken by the board included updates from Needham, fiscal updates, and general updates.

The board, the governing body of the library, consists of seven members who serve in non-salaried positions. The board promotes DCDL’s mission, sets library policy, hires and supervises the director and fiscal officer, approves the library’s budget and financial practices, and creates the library’s strategic plans. Four board members are appointed by the Delaware County Board of Commissioners, and three are appointed by the Delaware County Court of Common Pleas.

DCDL Board of Trustees meetings generally take place on the third Tuesday of every month at 5 p.m. Meeting locations traditionally rotate, however, all meetings for 2021 are currently planned as virtual meetings. Check www.delawarelibrary.org prior to meetings for agendas and location information.

For more information about the Delaware County District Library or its board, contact Communications Manager Nicole Fowles at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org or (740) 362-3861.

