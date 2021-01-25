DPHD: Two more COVID-19 deaths in county

Seventy-seven people have died from the COVID-19 pandemic in the county, the Delaware Public Health District reported Monday afternoon.

“We’re saddened to release two more deaths have been reported to us,” the health district said in a Facebook post. “We send our heartfelt condolences to all the families during this very difficult time.”

The DPHD’s COVID-19 numbers report show the number of total cases has risen to 12,839 (9,837 confirmed by testing and 3,002 probably infected based on symptoms). Nearly as many people though, 12,027, have been released from isolation and are considered to be recovered.

The number of active cases continues to drop, with the total of confirmed and probable at 735. There have been 180 total hospitalizations, with 48 people currently hospitalized due to the coronavirus, and 1,344 people currently in quarantine. A milestone was reached with 20,460 people completing isolation.

“We know it’s very difficult to get through to us these days!” the health district posted last week. “So, before you attempt to contact us with a vaccine question, check out our list of frequently asked questions specific to our registration process (at) https://bit.ly/3c4gbJw.”

A total of 12,885 Delaware County residents, or 6.16% of the population, has started on the vaccine, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Statewide, 626,867 Ohioans, or 5.36% of the population, have started on the vaccine as of Monday.

The Ohio Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard shows Delaware County continues to have the 14th-most cases in the state. The totals are now 14,506 cases, 163 hospitalizations, and 80 deaths. The DPHD has said the discrepancies in totals between it and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin, and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

Neighboring Franklin County still has the most cases to date with 102,154, while Cuyahoga County has more than 5,000 hospitalizations and more than 1,000 deaths due to the coronavirus.

The ODH reported Monday afternoon 868,656 total cases of coronavirus in Ohio. The number of those presumed recovered is 736,651, which “is defined as cases with a symptom onset date greater than 21 days prior who are not deceased,” the ODH states.

Hospitalizations are up over 400 from Friday, with 44,981 Ohioans admitted due to COVID-19. There have been 10,768 deaths due to the infectious disease.

Vaccinations in the state has begun for those age 75 and older.

The number of Americans who have died from the pandemic is now 419,621, said the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center on Monday. There are 25.1 million people in the U.S. who are confirmed to have gotten the infectious disease, with over a million cases alone in Los Angeles County, California. Worldwide, 99.3 million people have gotten COVID-19, and more than 2.1 million people have died from it.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

