Staff in Delaware County schools to receive vaccine in February

Delaware County school personnel will begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in February.

Delaware City Schools reported Wednesday its staff, along with all Delaware County schools, will begin being vaccinated on Feb. 7 via the Delaware Public Health District.

DCS Director of Communications Jennifer Ruhe said participation is optional for all staff members, but 545 staff members, or about 70% of district staff, has opted to schedule an appointment to be vaccinated.

Ruhe added the district also has many other staff members who have already received the first dose of the vaccine or are working through their own health care providers to receive the vaccine.

Superintendent Heidi Kegley said the vaccine is a step towards resuming normal operations in the district.

“We are pleased to partner with the Delaware health department to ensure our school staff have access to the vaccine,” Kegley said. “It is an important step in getting our schools back to full operations.”

The district has been operating on a hybrid learning model since the start of the 2020-2021 school year and has students divided into two cohorts. One cohort attends in-person education on Monday and Tuesday, and the other cohort attends school on Thursday and Friday. The two cohorts alternate Wednesdays week to week.

The Delaware Public Health District reported Wednesday it is still working through logistical details with the Ohio Department of Health and local school districts about the exact vaccination process.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, the vaccine will be given as a shot in the arm and reports that after individuals receive the vaccine, they will be given a card that tells them when to come back for their second vaccination shot.

The ODH also reports that vaccinated individuals will still need to wear a mask and practice social distancing until more people receive the vaccine.

The state is currently in Phase 1B of vaccinations and is prioritizing vaccines for Ohioans ages 75 and older. More information about vaccinations can be found at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Glenn Battishill

