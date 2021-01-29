Active COVID-19 cases continue to fall in county

The Delaware Public Health District reported Friday afternoon a drop in active cases of coronavirus in the county to 533.

The number of active cases was 627 on Wednesday, 735 on Monday, and 853 a week ago.

The health district’s COVID-19 numbers report indicates 13,078 people have been infected in Delaware County, and of those, 12,467 people are considered recovered, and 78 people have died from the infectious respiratory disease.

“We’re saddened to release another death has been reported to us. We send our heartfelt condolences to the family during this very difficult time,” the DPHD posted on Facebook.

In addition, 21,144 people in the county have completed isolation, while 1,140 people are currently in quarantine. There are 51 people currently hospitalized from COVID-19, with 187 total hospitalizations.

“The health district continues to provide vaccine through weekly clinics to individuals within Phase 1A and 1B as supply allows,” the DPHD posted Wednesday. “As the amount of vaccine increases for these clinics, the health district will be able to open more appointments for registered individuals.

“The health district is not the only provider in Delaware County administering COVID-19 vaccinations,” the post continued. “Residents can opt to register with the health district or choose to register with another provider, including OhioHealth, Kroger and Giant Eagle pharmacies.”

For more information, visit DelawareHealth.org/covid-19vaccine.

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center said the state’s Phase 1B schedule continues as follows: “Week of Feb. 1: appointments opening to Ohioans 70 years of age and older; Week of Feb. 8: appointments opening to Ohioans 65 years of age and older.”

The Ohio Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard shows 15,021 Delaware County residents, or 7.18% of the population, have started on the vaccine. That is slightly higher than the statewide figures, where 758,651 Ohioans have started on the vaccine or 6.49% of the population.

The ODH has Delaware County closing in on 15,000 cases, with 14,938; 166 persons hospitalized, and 81 deaths. The DPHD has noted the discrepancies in totals between it and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin, and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

As of Friday afternoon, there are 888,590 total cases of coronavirus in Ohio. The number of those presumed recovered is 770,597, with 45,952 Ohioans hospitalized due to COVID-19. There have been 11,070 deaths due to the infectious disease.

The number of Americans who have died from COVID-19 is now 433,622, said the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center on Friday. Worldwide, 101.6 million people have gotten COVID-19, and more than 2.1 million people have died from the global pandemic.

