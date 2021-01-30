Showa receives Healthy Worksite Award

SUNBURY – The Healthy Business Council of Ohio (HBCO) has recognized American Showa as a Healthy Worksite Platinum Award Winner.

The Healthy Worksite Award honors Ohio employers who demonstrate a commitment to employee wellness through comprehensive worksite health promotion and wellness programs.

Applicants are scored on the extent their wellness programs facilitate and encourage employee health, enhance productivity and ensure a healthy work environment. This marks the first year for which the HBCO awarded the platinum designation, a new level of achievement recognizing employers who consistently received the previous maximum honor of gold.

The platinum level of achievement is designed to encourage continued growth in high performing employers’ efforts to improve employee well-being.

“American Showa’s 360-degree approach to healthy living encourages associates to thrive personally and professionally,” Wellness Program Manager Jillian Jacobs said. “Our expansion of programs supports a greater focus on cardiovascular health, disease prevention, stress reduction, and movement — all of which lead to sustainable behavioral changes.”

Submitted by American Showa.

