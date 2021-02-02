DCS calendar not impacted by snow day

Delaware City Schools said Monday’s snow day will not have an impact on its hybrid schedule or the school calendar.

Due to snow accumulation over the weekend, the district announced early Monday morning it had canceled classes for the day.

Director of Communications Jennifer Ruhe said the snow day will not have an effect on the district’ hybrid schedule, in which two cohorts of students attend in-person classes either Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday and alternate classes on Wednesdays.

“Today’s snow day will not substantially impact our hybrid schedule,” Ruhe said. “However, we will continue to be mindful of how many in-person days each group is in session and make calendar adjustments if needed.”

Other schools, like the Delaware Area Career Center, converted Monday to a full-remote learning day instead of a snow day with no classes. Ruhe said the district considered that option but couldn’t ensure all students would be able to meet the technology needs required for a full-remote learning day.

“Our district leadership team had many conversations about how to treat calamity days for this school year,” Ruhe said. “Because it is hard to ensure that all students have access to a device on an unplanned day off of school, we made the decision to move forward with traditional snow days when we are in the in-person learning model.”

Ruhe added the school calendar will not be affected by this snow day.

“We will continue to monitor the number of calamity days and if we see we need to make an adjustment to utilize them as remote days to ensure we meet the state requirements for hours, we will make that decision and inform staff and parents in advance,” Ruhe said.

She added the district hopes students made the most of their snow day.

“We always encourage students to use these days to catch up on school work, read a good book, and use the outdoor elements for an educational lesson such as determining the circumference of a snowman or trying to make ice cream out of snow,” Ruhe said.

Schultz Elementary School sits empty Monday afternoon after the weekend’s snowfall caused Delaware City Schools to cancel classes. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/02/web1_Elementary-construction.jpg Schultz Elementary School sits empty Monday afternoon after the weekend’s snowfall caused Delaware City Schools to cancel classes. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

