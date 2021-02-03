Orange Township trustees name new chairperson

LEWIS CENTER — Many local governments start the new year off with an organizational meeting, where its members are assigned roles and procedures are adopted.

These are routine but necessary actions for what are termed “political subdivisions,” and it was no different for the Orange Township Board of Trustees at its meeting on Jan. 6.

Trustee Ben Grumbles was nominated and named chairperson for 2021 by the other two trustees, Ryan Rivers and Deborah Taranto. Grumbles will also serve as liaison for the Maintenance/Parks Department and representative on the Enterprise Zone Committee.

Administrator Andrew King was appointed alternate to the EZC.

Rivers will serve as trustee liaison to the Orange Township Zoning Office.

Taranto was named vice chairperson. She will serve as liaison to the Orange Township Fire Department and the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

Development and Zoning Director Michelle Boni will represent the township to the Delaware County Regional Planning Commission. Jeff Beard was appointed alternate to the DCRPC.

Non-firefighting staff will follow the standard holiday schedule with the exception of working on Columbus Day, but taking off the day after Thanksgiving. Offices close at noon on Good Friday and New Year’s Eve. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Trustee meetings will be held at 6 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month (Tuesdays in the event of a holiday) at the Orange Township Township Hall, 1680 E. Orange Road. Special or emergency meetings, and cancellations, will be posted on the door of the township hall or meeting site.

The trustees will use GovDeals, Inc. as an Internet-based auction system for township-owned “personal property, including motor vehicles, road machinery, equipment, tools, or supplies, that is not needed for public use, is obsolete, or is unfit for the use for which it was acquired, which it desires to sell;” the resolution reads.

Cemetery fees, and the IRS standard mileage rate of 56 cents a mile, were approved, as were other housekeeping items.

Among the actions approved in the consent agenda were the resignations of Orange Township Zoning Commission members Todd Dove and Barrett Ault. In addition, trustees appointed Kevin Trefz to the Orange Township Board of Zoning Appeals, and Christine Trebellas to the zoning commission. Their terms will expire on Dec. 31, 2025.

