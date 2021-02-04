MTSO to host virtual lecture on deportations

Isaac Villegas, pastor of Chapel Hill Mennonite Fellowship in North Carolina, will present a free public lecture, “Providing Sanctuary as Witness: Standing in Solidarity with Immigrants,” at Methodist Theological School in Ohio at 7 p.m. Feb. 23.

The lecture, presented free of charge by the Theological Commons at MTSO, will take place online. Advance Zoom registration is required and available at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_bFL2FzTiTM-U8_oAeeapCg.

Villegas will tell the story of his church and other activist communities as they engage in tactics of collective solidarity and resistance against mass deportations.

In addition to his leadership of Chapel Hill Mennonite Fellowship, Villegas is president-elect of the North Carolina Council of Churches and has served on the denominational board of Mennonite Church USA. His writing has appeared in publications including Ruminate, Scalawag, The Christian Century, Commonweal, Sojourners, Faith and Leadership, The Conrad Grebel Review, Mennonite World Review, and The Mennonite.

Villegas holds a master of divinity degree from Duke Divinity School and a bachelor’s degree from Westmont College.

Methodist Theological School in Ohio is located at 3081 Columbus Pike in Delaware.

